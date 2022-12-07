Aloha from Hawaii: two Ingleside cheerleaders chosen to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend cheerleaders are in Hawaii. They are Ingleside High School seniors Elianna Rodiguez and Brooklynn Deckert, and the two were chosen for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

Rodriguez and Deckert were nominated by their coach, then had to try out in front of the Universal Cheerleading Association judges to be chosen. The girls say they feel blessed to have been selected.

The parade is Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Waikiki, Hawaii. The ceremony can be streamed at 10 p.m. CT online.

