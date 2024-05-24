AlllRiiighhttt! Texas George Lopez returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Comedy legend George Lopez is hitting Texas hard this summer with the Alllriiiighhttt, Texas! Tour. With stops in Ft. Worth, Amarillo, Midland, Lubbock, and San Antonio he's going to make a lot of people laugh, but he's going to be starting off this Texas tour right here in Corpus Christi at the Selena Auditorium on July 26th. He knows what's up.

Lopez broke ground for Latino comedy by embracing his ethnicity, fighting for his community on and off stage, and confronting the racial stereotypes that Chicanos have faced. Currently starring in his own comedy series for NBC, Lopez vs Lopez, the show features his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, and has been renewed for a second season.

His stand-up comedy is where he shines. In 2004 Lopez debuted his Why You Crying? comedy show on Showtime followed by four HBO specials: The Wall (2017), It’s Not Me, It’s You (2012), Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009), which was nominated for a Best Comedy Album Grammy Award, and America’s Mexican (2007).

Tickets for the show are already on sale.

Prices range from $49.50 to $69.50 per seat.

