Alice residents cooking old habits out while learning new habits

AgriLife Extension held Cooking Well class.

Teaching new habits to prevent diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

Learning new healthy cooking habits.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension launched a program around the Coastal Bend to teach healthy lifestyles through food. The purpose to teach healthy alternatives in cooking in the Hispanic culture.

Angelica Torres, a Health Agent for AgriLife Extension in Jim Wells County, doesn't just teach about being healthy, but she also practices it in her life.

According to Texas Community Health News, 17% of Jim Wells County residents have no health insurance and 22% live in poverty.

These stats suggested the community is vulnerable to unhealthy habits that are passed down from generation to generation, which is something Angelica Torres is trying to change.

"Basically, we're reaching out to the public to educate them in better eating habits or forming better eating habits. Making healthier, smarter eating choices in the foods that they eat,” Torres said.

Too much time on social media and video games means less physical activity and that contributes to obesity.

"Definitely, obesity is something that we're seeing most a lot in the community. It's something that we're battling not only here in Texas but across the nation," Dr. Erik Nisimblat, an Alice pediatric doctor said. "In terms of our diet – parents are concerned for themselves but also for their children. How do I feed my kids? What are the proper things to eat? And sometimes the solutions are pretty simple."

This is something Irma Barrera, an Alice resident who attended the AgriLife Cooking Well class, is attempting to change for her family.

"I have somewhat created – have an awareness now to better eating because we only have one body. We need to take care of it. I think I'm in the right steps coming to these classes,” Barrera said.

Irma Barrera told KRIS 6 reporter Melissa Trevino that she appreciates the program helping her understand eating healthy doesn’t always have to be expensive or time-consuming.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.