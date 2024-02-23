Alice PD on a mission to connect with their neighborhoods

Alice Police Department partnered with Chick-Fil-A in Alice for a community event.

The PD's mission has been to make connections in a positive and neutral environment.

Alice police officers are out of their police units and inside area businesses like this Chick-fil-A. Their mission - make neighborhood connections.

Many times – officers are viewed in a negative light and only seen in the neighborhoods during an unfortunate event. The department has made an effort to be seen differently – to change the perspective of law enforcement.

Kiara Carranca said her son is a big fan of first responders. When she saw the event on social media it was important for her family to attend, she said.

“You’re seeing them in a public setting. Their around areas you like to go to, dine in, and things like that. It’s like they are just like us. They’re human, they’re people. We love to see that,” Carranca said.

Community policing in the Alice Police Department isn’t quite new.

Sgt. Orlando Jasso said when the current chief came was hired, he stressed the importance of making a difference with the community outside of the emergency calls.

“The benefits of community policing for law enforcement with these events are building relationships within our community,” Jasso said.

The events give a neutral and calm environment.

Chick-fil-A owner Michael Kandler said they were delighted to be involved in an event that brings people together for the better.

“The purpose of the Alice Police Department is to serve the community of Alice. I think it’s important for the community to know that. I was really excited to offer a space where the community (can) come out, the officers can come out. The kids can meet the officers. The officers can meet them,” Kandler said.

Community policing is an important aspect for the Alice Police Department and the residents they speak to bring attention to neighborhood issues.

If you’re a business and would like to host the Alice PD for a community event, call the Alice PD at 361-664-0186 and ask for Sgt. Orlando Jasso.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.