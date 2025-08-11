Alice parents share expectations as students return to school

Hundreds of students across the Coastal Bend area returned to classrooms on Monday, Aug. 11th, including about 500 children at Saenz Elementary in Alice.

School leaders arrived early to welcome families as parents snapped photos commemorating the first day of the new academic year.

Mari Hinojosa, who was dropping off her children found herself caught up in the moment.

"I didn't think it was going to be this emotional, so I wasn't as prepared as perhaps as I should've been," Hinojosa said.

While Hinojosa had purchased school supplies and new clothes, the emotional aspect of the day took her by surprise. As a former district employee, she expressed confidence in the school's staff.

"Every parent just wants them to have a great smooth year and to succeed. You know - learn as much as they can. I worked for the district for many years and I have the upmost faith in our educators. And I know that my children are in very good hands," Hinojosa said.

Saenz Elementary Principal Lori Trafton acknowledged the range of emotions present on the first day.

"We realize that everybody is feeling different things. They're happy, they're nervous, they're scared. They're excited," Trafton said.

With 500 students enrolled this year, Trafton emphasized the importance of consistent attendance.

"We really want to make sure that we have great attendance because how can we teach them if they're not here. So we want to work closely with our school community to make sure we're getting our kids here showing up every day," Trafton said.

For parent Benjamin Contreras, academic improvement is a priority for his fifth-grade son.

"His grades were kind of low last year. So, they're trying to pick them up," Contreras said.

Contreras plans to limit video games and extracurricular activities while focusing on his son's schoolwork.

"Every time he does some work brings back a piece of paper home to see what he's working with. So, I can help him out with that," Contreras said.

Alice ISD officials also reminded the community about the importance of school safety, including adherence to the district's new cell phone policy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!