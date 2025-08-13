Alice officials propose $10 million bond for street improvements

Alice officials are calling for a $10 million bond aimed at improving the city's aging infrastructure. The proposal will be in the hands of taxpayers in the November 2025 ballot.

KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino ran into Alice resident Linda Nash at the post office. She hadn't heard about the bond proposal but said she would vote yes.

"I think if it's going to help our streets - it's very much needed. Because our infrastructure for the streets and, then, our sewer systems. I think it's definitely needed and our water lines as well," Nash said.

Nash and her family own E.W. Nash Lawn Service and drive around town every day. She believes the proposal will help improve conditions.

"Even though it may raise taxes a little bit. I'm quite sure that as long as we're helping the city to get better," Nash said.

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco said the value of homes in Alice will determine how much taxes would increase. She adds that city council was told on average, homes over $100,000 may see an increase of about $60 in two years.

"We're at a point right now where we can't kick the can down the road any longer. It has to be addressed and handled," Carrasco said.

Carrasco said the city has worked on street projects before with funds from the city monies and grants, but it's not enough to make an impact.

"They wanted $9 million of the $10 million dollar bond to go towards our infrastructure and streets. Will that do all our streets and all? No. But it'll give us the start we need to continue to do the main traveled streets and some other ones," Carrasco said.

Some proposed streets include Martin Luther King to South Reynolds, to Texas Boulevard and Rose Drive at their ends. Carrasco said each street would get different repairs like the street, or sewer and water lines,

Leobardo Charles was another resident who didn't know about the bond.

"I think it would be great. Because the streets here are demolished," Charles said.

Charles said he'll vote and hopes others will finally see progress the town has needed for so long.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

