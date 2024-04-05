Alice food trucks staying above the high costs

Food trucks have become a staple in Alice, especially with the economy.

Food trucks in Alice are a common place to pick up a meal. The price of goods has been steadily rising. One way to keep costs manageable and still sustain a business is food trucks. Food trucks have become the go-to in the current economic state of Alice.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in 2024, all food prices are predicted to increase by 2.5%.

That's where food trucks come in — they've become quite popular throughout the Coastal Bend.

Food truck owners in Alice said there are benefits to serving food on the go, mostly when thinking of prices.

"(its) financially cheaper to do a food truck. Not only that you're able to move around and go to different locations. The prices of everything has gone up. So, I try to go look for places where it's more affordable,” Mariselda Navarrete, owner of DA Spot food truck in Alice said.

Navarrete said there are a lot of benefits to having a food truck. Because there are regulations on food trucks in the City of Alice, food trucks don't open every day for long periods of time.

That helps her have a good balance of being a business owner and a mom.

Other food truck owners like Daniel Monsivais said he's tried the brick-and-mortar establishment, but food trucks are the way to go.

"(Food trucks are) cost-efficient compared to brick and mortar. I've had a brick-and-mortar and went back to a food trailer. Cost is way cheaper and less overhead,” Monsevais said.

Monsevais has stayed in business for over 10 years, cooking South Texas barbeque. He said the future of his business is to grow. He hopes the economy will steady soon. Until then, he’ll find ways to promote his food truck.

