Alice city leaders seek $2 million grant to improve pedestrian safety

Alice city leaders are working to secure a $2 million grant to install sidewalks in key areas of the city where pedestrians currently walk along streets without safe pathways.

The grant would fund sidewalk construction along South Reynolds, near William Adams Middle School, Fifth Street by St. Elizabeth Catholic School, and along Main Street - areas that currently have no sidewalks.

"We have a lot of kids that walk to and from school still. So, it's important for them to be a little safe, safer," said Irma Chapa, a lifelong resident of Alice.

"It took too long. Because I know I'm getting older and - it's for older people and young kids. It's all safety for them," said Jose A. Morales, another Alice resident.

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco emphasized the importance of the project for residents without vehicles.

"Not everybody has a vehicle. We have our students that are walking. The other thing it does if someone is living in the apartments they can walk to the library safely," Carrasco said.

This marks the city's second attempt to secure funding for the sidewalk project. Alice Grant Writer Desiree Canchola explained that the city previously applied in 2023 but was not selected.

"In order to improve our safety - here at the city - we really need to come up with something to help our city and our citizens," Canchola said.

The grant has a zero-percent match requirement, meaning the city would not need to provide matching funds if approved.

City officials are currently waiting to learn if the Texas Department of Transportation will approve their grant request before establishing a construction timeline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!