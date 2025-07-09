Alice business creates Texas Strong shirts to help flood victims

A business in Alice is stepping up to help flood victims in Central Texas by selling custom-designed t-shirts and donating all proceeds to disaster relief efforts.

L7 Designs, an embroidery shop, launched a fundraiser selling "Texas Strong" t-shirts after devastating floods hit Central Texas during the Fourth of July weekend. One hundred percent of the money raised will go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which supports non-profits and disaster relief efforts.

Ramiro Sanchez, a sales representative at L7 Designs and father of five, was personally affected when two of his children were heading to Concan for the holiday weekend.

"My two sons actually saw the river rising. Their grandparents saw what was going on turned around and evacuated as soon as that happened," Sanchez said.

While his family made it out safely, Sanchez wanted to help those who weren't as fortunate.

Fifteen-year-old Ava Elizondo, whose family owns L7 Designs, was also moved by the disaster. She had recently returned from summer camp herself when she learned about the flooding.

"I was very devastated by it. I was sad about it because a lot of these kids went, they look forward to going all summer. And for this to happen," Elizondo said.

The fundraiser has already received support from residents from across the nation including 79-year-old Brunilda Perez of Alice.

"It's a wonderful thing they're doing. And it's time for people to get off that hate thing they're on. This is not a time for hate. It's a time to come together," Perez said.

L7 Designs will stop taking orders on Monday. Those interested in purchasing a Texas Strong shirt can visit https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fshop.l7designs-hillcountryrelief.com%2FTexasStongFloodRelief%2Fshop%2Fhome%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUTNUeDFlY3AzbURWbWZIVAEe_NivGE_M_odtI6EObCXf9c6PHU6uJD7K-pYismntboZTWhwuO_PYL2qHqfQ_aem_wDFCRgVkU03YRs7fGSsZmQ&h=AT0wW6unDvifHGwscerjFsDbzd90AQP6RbstcNxn4u8lMQmwlcBSaNvSH78pmoaVK3efB8wRe-OmpAf-7EnFgoDWWQumfUjYbIz8CY0y1NKlneOGtrWqk_rfCQeslPWDqF4DTxF0xAo.

