Alice brackish water desalination plant opens, brings drought resistance plan

Alice officials celebrated the opening of a new brackish water desalination plant Tuesday, July 29, that will provide million gallons of water daily to residents, ensuring water security during drought conditions.

The first public-private owned brackish water desalination plant in Alice is now operational, with officials marking the occasion by raising glasses of the newly treated water.

Alice City Manager Michael Esparza said the project was initiated after a drought nearly 10 years ago raised concerns about the city's water supply.

"We figured that there's underneath where we are right now. It is just salty. So, it's brackish water," Esparza said.

Construction on the project began two years ago, and since June, one of the plant's two water wells has been providing more than one million gallons of water to the city daily.

"That's the whole purpose to this is to be drought-resistant. Having an uninterrupted water supply and that's what we're doing. So, yeah, it gives us the comfort that we'll be able to survive as a city," Esparza said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) gave final approval for the plant in June. Esparza noted that the water is tested regularly to ensure it's safe for residents.

Henry Charrabe, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group, emphasized the importance of the plant for Alice's future.

"Well, it gives the city and the citizens an enormous amount of independence. Drought restrictions are not affected. Water supply from other sources. Makes them totally independent," Charrabe said.

Officials expect the water plant to bring growth to Alice, with a second well - which will provide more than 2 million gallons of water to the city per day - is scheduled to be operational in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!