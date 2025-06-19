A 'reel' accomplishment: Port Aransas celebrates being named official fishing capital of Texas

Port Aransas is now officially recognized as the fishing capital of Texas after Governor Greg Abbott signed a resolution in May designating the coastal city with the new title.

"We've kind of been calling ourselves that on our own for many years, but decided to go to the state, and the governor, and our legislators and ask for the official designation," Brett Stawar, the President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce said.

The statewide recognition reiterates what locals have believed for generations - that Port Aransas offers some of the best fishing opportunities in the Lone Star State.

"In my opinion, Port Aransas has always been the official fishing capital of Texas, if not the whole Gulf of Mexico. But now, the governor signed it," Dee Wallace, a local record-breaking fisherman said.

The Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration for the new designation Wednesday night with a gathering on the Scat Cat boat for a ceremony at the Lydia Ann Lighthouse. State and local leaders, along with residents and dedicated anglers joined in on the festivities. This new title marks what many neighbors see as long-overdue recognition.

"To have it actually officially named by the state, recognized, really is a big honor for our beloved city and as mayor, it's just great to see that the whole state recognizes what a special place we are for fishing," Wendy Moore, the Mayor of Port Aransas said.

The Texas House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 117 recognizes Port Aransas as the official fishing capital of Texas for the next 10 years, planting the city's reputation as a premier destination for anglers.

"You know it's just a big ole honor for us to come along here, and we've always wanted it that way, and now we've got it," Randy Laurrell, a local fishing guide said.

For many Port Aransas families and visitors, fishing is more than just a recreational activity – it's a tradition deeply embedded in the community's identity.

"There's lots of fish to catch out here. Lots of memories to make. You know, fishing is just good for everybody," Wallace said.

