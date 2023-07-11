A new use for an old city skyscraper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the tallest buildings in the Corpus Christi downtown skyline is set to become apartments in the near future.

This 21-story building at 600 Leopard Street will become 126 apartments and five penthouses.

The exterior of the building will remain as is, but the interior will be completely gutted with all new walls, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical.

Marcel Wisznia, the architect for this project, says the building is expected to keep its historical essence while also being contemporary.

“Historical buildings have a place in the urban fabric and I think many people want to travel to different cities because of that is to get a sense of history," Wisznia said.

"That doesn’t mean you have to live in a museum it doesn’t mean you have to live in the past, but you have to be sensitive to the past,” Wisznia added.

Wisznia also says this building will have a high impact on the downtown area because it will bring more people to our downtown area.

“Even if it’s remote work and people want to work out of their homes they are working right in the center of the business district,” Wisznia said.

Alyssa Barrera Mason, executive director for Downtown Corpus Christi, says that currently there is a high housing demand in the downtown area.

“We have a significant demand for housing downtown, currently, we have an undersupply for available units,” Barrera said.

The project is estimated to cost over $50 million.

Wisznia says the construction will begin before the end of the year.

