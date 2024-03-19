A large pothole on Alameda gets a facelift

A massive pothole is getting a new makeover after city crews took hours fixing it on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers called our newsroom Monday morning after their vehicle hit the pothole, causing damaged on impact near S. Alameda Street and Pennington Drive.

Within 24 hours, Public Works Streetcrews were out there to fill the hole, measuring it nearly 45 feet long and several inches deep.

Rigo Lopez has lived across the street in the neighborhood for nearly 5 years. He said the roads in that area have been like that since he and his family moved there.

He added that he's seen drivers hit the pothole several times without warning and thinks the roads have gotten worse over the years.

“The streets have been pretty messy," Lopez said."They’ve worked on these streets over and over and over. It seems like they just patch it up and every time it rains, it happens again.”

Lopez said his neighborhood isn’t the only one dealing with large potholes. He claimed that it’s all over Corpus Christi. He added that another concern next to having damaged roads is the money out of taxpayer's pockets to fix them.

"We pay our taxes, we know the city does what they can but we do worry about where that money goes, of course, to pay for the streets and you’d want the money to go where it’s being allocated to. You want them to fix the streets," Lopez said.

Crews said the pothole near Pennington Drive is not the only one on their radar. They plan to fix a similar one nearly half a mile up the road on S. Alameda Street

If you see a pothole or any kind of road damage, the city urges you to call 311.

