8th annual St. Elizabeth Glow Run

St. Elizabeth Catholic School held the 8th Annual Glow Run.

The run walk is the biggest fundraiser for the private school in Alice.

St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Alice held their 8th annual Glow Run Friday night at Anderson Park. Nearly 1,000 participants from the Coastal Bend ran the route.

The run is the largest 5K run/walk in Alice, according to coordinator Carolina Nisimblat. The mission is to bring in enough money to fund the school's operational costs that aren’t funded through the regular financial budget.

The run started eight years ago and has turned into one of the most successful for St. Elizabeth Catholic School.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.