62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns Oct. 20

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 8:30 AM, Oct 12, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The famous 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park, located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.

The Texas Jazz Festival is a free-admission event for all ages.

"With three stages of live jazz music, incredible food, and market vendors — come experience a Jazz Fest like no other in Texas," said organizers.

The Citgo North Stage, the H-E-B South Stage, and the AT&T Center stage will feature various music actsfrom Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.

There are a few things to remember when heading down to Heritage Park for the 2023 Texas Jazz Festival:

  • No coolers, ice chests, or alcoholic beverages may be brought in of any kind.
  • Dogs are welcomed at the park as long as they are on a leash. Please be responsible for picking up after your dog.
  • Bring your own lawn chairs because seating is limited.
  • There will be a $5 minimum and a 5% service fee for all credit card purchases.
  • There will be an ATM on site. Most vendors accept cash only.
  • Tickets will need to be purchased for all drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Food vendors and Market vendors do not require tickets. Tickets are $1 for each ticket.
  • Free Park and Ride from CCRTA will be available. Pick-up at City Hall and the County Courthouse. Busses pick up and drop off every 10-15 minutes.

Jazz Fest Schedule

Citgo North Stage

Friday

  • Estani and Ascesnioni 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Billy Ray Sheparn 8 pm - 9 pm
  • Tom Braxton 9:30 pm - 10:30 pm
  • Kyle Turner 11pm - 12 pm

Saturday

  • Papa Chapa 12pm - 1pm
  • Mike Guerra 1:30pm - 2:30pm
  • Dreaming in Color 3pm - 4pm
  • GG Thrasher Trio 4:30pm - 5:30pm
  • Rick Cortz 6pm - 7pm
  • Joseph Serrato 7:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Liscano 9pm - 10pm
  • Nic Sabala 10:30pm - 11:30pm

Sunday

  • Paul Taylor 12pm - 1pm
  • Victoria Majors 1:30pm 2:30pm
  • Corner Pocket 3pm - 4pm
  • TAMUK 4:30pm - 5:30pm

AT&T Center Stage

Friday

  • San Juan Underground 6:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Elisent Massanet 8pm - 9pm
  • TSU 9:30pm - 10:30pm
  • Carlos Morales Jr 11pm - 12am

Saturday

  • Bobby Galvan 12pm - 1pm
  • Veterans Band 1:30pm -2:30pm
  • Latin Talk 3pm - 4pm
  • Another Level 4:30pm - 5:30pm
  • Anthony Caceres 6pm - 7pm
  • Jeff Lofton 7:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Cliff Gordan 9pm - 10pm
  • Left Hand Devil 11pm - 12am

Sunday

  • RGV Jazz Collective 12pm - 1pm
  • RGVJO 1:30pm - 2:30pm
  • Michelle Garibay-Carey 3pm - 4pm
  • Europa 4:30pm - 5:30pm

H-E-B South Stage

Friday

  • Del Mar College 5:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Motif 8pm - 9pm
  • Trad Police 9:30pm - 10:30pm
  • Cruise Control 11pm - 12pm

Saturday

  • TAMUCC 12pm - 1pm
  • Hector DeLeon 1:30pm - 2:30pm
  • Straight Ahead 3pm - 4pm
  • Vomito Sonico 4:30pm - 5:30pm
  • Alee Velasco 6pm - 7pm
  • Latin Heart 7:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Henry 9pm - 10pm
  • Claudia Melton 10:30pm - 11:30pm

Sunday

  • Coastal Bend Big Band 12pm - 1pm
  • Alice HS 1:20pm - 1:50pm
  • Donna HS 2:10pm - 2:40pm
  • King HS 3:30pm - 4pm
  • Rockport HS 3:50pm - 4:20pm
  • Victoria Community College 4:40pm - 5:30pm
