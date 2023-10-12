62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns Oct. 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The famous 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park, located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.

The Texas Jazz Festival is a free-admission event for all ages.

"With three stages of live jazz music, incredible food, and market vendors — come experience a Jazz Fest like no other in Texas," said organizers.

The Citgo North Stage, the H-E-B South Stage, and the AT&T Center stage will feature various music actsfrom Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.

There are a few things to remember when heading down to Heritage Park for the 2023 Texas Jazz Festival:

No coolers, ice chests, or alcoholic beverages may be brought in of any kind.

Dogs are welcomed at the park as long as they are on a leash. Please be responsible for picking up after your dog.

Bring your own lawn chairs because seating is limited.

There will be a $5 minimum and a 5% service fee for all credit card purchases.

There will be an ATM on site. Most vendors accept cash only.

Tickets will need to be purchased for all drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Food vendors and Market vendors do not require tickets. Tickets are $1 for each ticket.

Free Park and Ride from CCRTA will be available. Pick-up at City Hall and the County Courthouse. Busses pick up and drop off every 10-15 minutes.

Jazz Fest Schedule

Citgo North Stage

Friday

Estani and Ascesnioni 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Billy Ray Sheparn 8 pm - 9 pm

Tom Braxton 9:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Kyle Turner 11pm - 12 pm

Saturday

Papa Chapa 12pm - 1pm

Mike Guerra 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Dreaming in Color 3pm - 4pm

GG Thrasher Trio 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Rick Cortz 6pm - 7pm

Joseph Serrato 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Liscano 9pm - 10pm

Nic Sabala 10:30pm - 11:30pm

Sunday

Paul Taylor 12pm - 1pm

Victoria Majors 1:30pm 2:30pm

Corner Pocket 3pm - 4pm

TAMUK 4:30pm - 5:30pm

AT&T Center Stage

Friday

San Juan Underground 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Elisent Massanet 8pm - 9pm

TSU 9:30pm - 10:30pm

Carlos Morales Jr 11pm - 12am



Saturday

Bobby Galvan 12pm - 1pm

Veterans Band 1:30pm -2:30pm

Latin Talk 3pm - 4pm

Another Level 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Anthony Caceres 6pm - 7pm

Jeff Lofton 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Cliff Gordan 9pm - 10pm

Left Hand Devil 11pm - 12am

Sunday

RGV Jazz Collective 12pm - 1pm

RGVJO 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Michelle Garibay-Carey 3pm - 4pm

Europa 4:30pm - 5:30pm

H-E-B South Stage

Friday

Del Mar College 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Motif 8pm - 9pm

Trad Police 9:30pm - 10:30pm

Cruise Control 11pm - 12pm

Saturday

TAMUCC 12pm - 1pm

Hector DeLeon 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Straight Ahead 3pm - 4pm

Vomito Sonico 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Alee Velasco 6pm - 7pm

Latin Heart 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Henry 9pm - 10pm

Claudia Melton 10:30pm - 11:30pm

Sunday