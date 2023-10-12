62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns Oct. 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The famous 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park, located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.
The Texas Jazz Festival is a free-admission event for all ages.
"With three stages of live jazz music, incredible food, and market vendors — come experience a Jazz Fest like no other in Texas," said organizers.
The Citgo North Stage, the H-E-B South Stage, and the AT&T Center stage will feature various music actsfrom Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22.
There are a few things to remember when heading down to Heritage Park for the 2023 Texas Jazz Festival:
- No coolers, ice chests, or alcoholic beverages may be brought in of any kind.
- Dogs are welcomed at the park as long as they are on a leash. Please be responsible for picking up after your dog.
- Bring your own lawn chairs because seating is limited.
- There will be a $5 minimum and a 5% service fee for all credit card purchases.
- There will be an ATM on site. Most vendors accept cash only.
- Tickets will need to be purchased for all drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Food vendors and Market vendors do not require tickets. Tickets are $1 for each ticket.
- Free Park and Ride from CCRTA will be available. Pick-up at City Hall and the County Courthouse. Busses pick up and drop off every 10-15 minutes.
Jazz Fest Schedule
Citgo North Stage
Friday
- Estani and Ascesnioni 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Billy Ray Sheparn 8 pm - 9 pm
- Tom Braxton 9:30 pm - 10:30 pm
- Kyle Turner 11pm - 12 pm
Saturday
- Papa Chapa 12pm - 1pm
- Mike Guerra 1:30pm - 2:30pm
- Dreaming in Color 3pm - 4pm
- GG Thrasher Trio 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Rick Cortz 6pm - 7pm
- Joseph Serrato 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Liscano 9pm - 10pm
- Nic Sabala 10:30pm - 11:30pm
Sunday
- Paul Taylor 12pm - 1pm
- Victoria Majors 1:30pm 2:30pm
- Corner Pocket 3pm - 4pm
- TAMUK 4:30pm - 5:30pm
AT&T Center Stage
Friday
- San Juan Underground 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- Elisent Massanet 8pm - 9pm
- TSU 9:30pm - 10:30pm
- Carlos Morales Jr 11pm - 12am
Saturday
- Bobby Galvan 12pm - 1pm
- Veterans Band 1:30pm -2:30pm
- Latin Talk 3pm - 4pm
- Another Level 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Anthony Caceres 6pm - 7pm
- Jeff Lofton 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Cliff Gordan 9pm - 10pm
- Left Hand Devil 11pm - 12am
Sunday
- RGV Jazz Collective 12pm - 1pm
- RGVJO 1:30pm - 2:30pm
- Michelle Garibay-Carey 3pm - 4pm
- Europa 4:30pm - 5:30pm
H-E-B South Stage
Friday
- Del Mar College 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Motif 8pm - 9pm
- Trad Police 9:30pm - 10:30pm
- Cruise Control 11pm - 12pm
Saturday
- TAMUCC 12pm - 1pm
- Hector DeLeon 1:30pm - 2:30pm
- Straight Ahead 3pm - 4pm
- Vomito Sonico 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Alee Velasco 6pm - 7pm
- Latin Heart 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Henry 9pm - 10pm
- Claudia Melton 10:30pm - 11:30pm
Sunday
- Coastal Bend Big Band 12pm - 1pm
- Alice HS 1:20pm - 1:50pm
- Donna HS 2:10pm - 2:40pm
- King HS 3:30pm - 4pm
- Rockport HS 3:50pm - 4:20pm
- Victoria Community College 4:40pm - 5:30pm