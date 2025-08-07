CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 News Anchors.

We’re waking up to calm skies across the Coastal Bend this morning, and hopefully your Thursday is off to a smooth start. Here's a look at the stories making headlines today, including updates on United Airlines’ tech troubles, a shooting on a military base, and a solemn ceremony happening locally to retire American flags collected during our “Flag for a Flag” event.

6 Things to Know: United Airlines Grounded, Body of Kayaker Recovered in Nueces Bay

Let’s get you caught up:

New Tariffs

New tariffs take effect today, impacting more than 60 countries.

Nations with a U.S. trade deficit will face higher import taxes, some as high as 50%.

The move follows a recent executive order by President Trump.

United Airlines Grounded

United flights across major U.S. airports were grounded due to a “technology issue.”

Service has resumed, but hundreds of flights were delayed or held.

The cause of the issue has not been disclosed.

Fort Stewart Shooting

Five people were injured in a shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The suspect, who used a personal handgun, is in custody.

All injured victims are expected to recover.

Body Found in North Beach

A body was found in Nueces Bay near an overturned kayak.

The discovery followed the search for a missing 63-year-old man.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series

The free concert series continues tonight at Cole Park.

Live music begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” will be shown Friday after sunset.

Flag for a Flag Retirement Ceremony

A ceremony to retire nearly 2,000 collected American flags takes place today.

It begins at 10 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

The event is open to the public.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with us, and we hope you have a great day ahead!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We'll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann