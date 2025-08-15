6 Things to Know: Trump-Putin Meeting, Beauvais Shooting Update, Community Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Texas Redistricting

Legislature to make a final attempt at quorum amid Democratic walkout

Special session focuses on congressional maps and disaster funding

Governor Abbott vows continued special sessions until Democrats return

The Texas Legislature will try one last time to reach a quorum before calling it quits on a special session. State Democrats are continuing their walkout over proposed congressional redistricting maps.

At least 100 of 150 lawmakers need to be present for the statehouse to conduct official business. Governor Greg Abbott has pledged to call one special session after another until Democrats return to the Capitol. The special session is also addressing disaster recovery funding, along with discussing new congressional maps.

CA Congressional Maps

California Democrats to unveil new proposed district lines today

Unlike Texas, Governor Newsom calls for November 4 special election for approval

Proposal could allow mid-decade redistricting without voter OK if other states do the same

California Democrats are expected to unveil their own set of redrawn congressional maps today. Governor Gavin Newsom plans to call a special election on November 4 to ask voters to approve the new maps that would give Democrats a five-seat advantage.

Lawmakers are also asking for the power to redraw maps for the next three elections without voter approval, but only if Texas or other states redraw their maps during the decade rather than when new census data is released.

Trump-Putin Meeting

President Trump and President Putin meet in Alaska today

Emergency summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

Goal is to discuss ceasefire options in Ukraine, but without Ukrainian leadership present

President Trump is in Alaska today for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The quickly arranged summit will happen this afternoon at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. It will be followed by a joint press conference. The two leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine in an attempt to find a way to reach a ceasefire. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been excluded from the meeting.

Beauvais Shooting Update

CCISD employee accused in Beauvais party shooting placed on leave

Misty Perez and her husband charged with providing alcohol to minors

Party ended with two teenagers shot; CCPD investigation continues

The CCISD employee accused of hosting a party for high school students is on paid administrative leave.

Misty Perez and her husband were charged with buying and giving alcohol to minors. The charges are connected to the August second house party on Beauvais Drive. Witnesses say they threw the party at the home they were renting. It was for the Veterans Memorial High School cheerleading squad and the squad's close friends. That party ended with two teenagers being shot. CCPD is still investigating.

Community Court

Municipal Court brings services to residents this Saturday

Chance to resolve tickets, warrants, or set up payment plans

Event runs 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Dr. Garcia Library on Brockhampton Street

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting Community Court at the library this weekend.

It will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Dr. Garcia Library. You can speak with a judge to address tickets and violations, request defensive driving, set up payment plans, and resolve any active warrants. The Garcia Public Library is located at 5930 Brockhampton Street.

Alexis Listening Session

KRIS 6 hosting neighborhood listening session next week

Downtown, North Beach, and Bay Area residents invited

Wednesday, 5–8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi

Our Listening Sessions are coming to a neighborhood near you. Next week, Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott will be hosting a listening session for Downtown, North Beach, and Bay Area. It will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Alexis is looking forward to hearing what’s important to you so we can cover those stories for you.

