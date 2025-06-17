6 Things to Know: President Trump to address Middle East crisis, Federal Reserve meeting on economy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to help you start your Tuesday feeling informed and ready. After yesterday’s storms and power outages, today brings much calmer weather across the Coastal Bend. Roads are clear, the skies are steadier, and we’ll continue tracking your local forecast all morning long.

6 Things to Know: President Trump departs G-7 Summit early to address Middle East crisis, Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting on economy

Let’s take a look at today’s top stories:

President Trump departs G-7 Summit early to address Middle East crisis



Trump leaves summit one day early amid Israel-Iran tensions

Trump says he’s focused on finding a diplomatic solution

Urges Iran to negotiate on nuclear program

President Donald Trump cut his trip to the G-7 Summit short last night as conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate. The president says his return to Washington is to work toward a diplomatic resolution between Israel and Iran, calling on Iranian leaders to return to the negotiating table and reach a new deal over their nuclear program. The summit, which was expected to continue through today, saw several global leaders voice concern over the growing conflict.

Senate Republicans unveil reconciliation bill with major fiscal changes



Proposal locks in Trump-era tax cuts

Bill includes deep Medicaid and tax cuts

Raises debt ceiling by $5 trillion

Senate Republicans have introduced a major proposal aimed at advancing President Trump’s legislative agenda. The reconciliation bill, revealed by the Senate Finance Committee, would permanently extend tax cuts from the Trump era, slash Medicaid funding, and implement broader tax reductions. It also includes a $5 trillion debt ceiling increase, which is $1 trillion more than the House limit. Committees are working under pressure to finalize the package ahead of a July 4th deadline.

Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting on economy



Interest rate decision expected after meetings

No rate cuts in the past six months

Chairman Jerome Powell to address public tomorrow

The Federal Reserve is meeting today and tomorrow to review the U.S. economy and consider whether any monetary policy changes are needed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to make a public statement following the meetings, where many will be watching for a decision on interest rates. This comes as inflation and uncertainty continue to challenge both investors and everyday consumers.

Harbor Bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 28



Event to take place atop the new Harbor Bridge

Rescheduled after construction delays

Bridge project originally expected to open in 2020

We finally have a date: the long-awaited ribbon-cutting for the new Harbor Bridge is officially set for Saturday, June 28th at 10 a.m.

According to State Representative Todd Hunter, the ceremony will take place at the top of the bridge itself. Originally set to open five years ago, the project faced repeated delays—including one last month—but now appears to be on track to celebrate this major milestone.

Swantner Park may get new LED lighting upgrade



City Council vote expected today

Project includes 26 new LED lights

Total cost near $76,000

City Council members will vote today on whether to fund a new lighting project at Swantner Park. The proposal includes the installation of 26 LED lights along the park’s seawall, aiming to increase visibility and safety at night. If approved, work would begin later this month and wrap up by September.

Free swimming lessons for kids offered today



Open to ages 3–17

Hosted by Public Health Department and Parks & Rec

Registration event today at 4 p.m.

A great opportunity for families this summer—free swimming lessons are being offered to kids ages 3 to 17, courtesy of the Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health Department and the city’s Parks and Recreation team. To sign up, families must attend a registration event happening today at 4 p.m. For full details or questions, call 361-826-7200.

Thanks for starting your Tuesday with us on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Stay safe and stay cool and stay kind. We’ll see you again tomorrow!

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann

