CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend! This morning, we're covering legal battles surrounding troop deployments, growing protests across the country, new developments out of the Middle East, and a chance for Coastal Bend neighbors to participate in an important emergency drill.

6 Things to Know: ICE protest in Texas, U.S. Embassy staff set to leave Iraq, City's evacuation drill

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s emergency motion against the Trump administration will be in court today. Newsom is asking a federal judge to block the deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles following recent unrest. A district court judge denied Newsom’s initial request for immediate action, allowing the Trump administration to present its arguments first. The hearing is scheduled for this afternoon.

Protests that began in Los Angeles last week have now reached the Lone Star State. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San Antonio Tuesday evening to protest recent ICE raids. In response, Governor Greg Abbott deployed the Texas National Guard, with more demonstrations expected throughout the week.

President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the Gaza conflict to an end and to halt discussions of a potential strike on Iran. Netanyahu convened his top ministers following what his office described as meaningful progress toward a ceasefire. Israel’s foreign minister says talks are focused on de-escalation and the return of hostages.

The White House confirmed the U.S. State Department is preparing to order the departure of non-essential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. This precautionary move comes amid elevated tensions in the region. However, Iraqi officials said they were unaware of any specific threats that would warrant a partial evacuation of American staff.

More than two dozen states are suing the now-bankrupt DNA testing company 23andMe. The lawsuit claims that the company sold customers’ genetic data without sufficient consent, violating privacy rights. State attorneys general are seeking a court ruling affirming that consumers own their DNA samples. 23andMe has responded, calling the allegations baseless.

The City of Corpus Christi will host a mass evacuation drill this Friday afternoon, and the public is invited to take part. The exercise is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gym off Saratoga on Cabaniss Parkway. The event helps emergency agencies practice procedures in the event of a real evacuation.

Participants will play the role of evacuees; no sign-up necessary, just show up at 2 p.m.

Have a great Wednesday, and we'll see you tomorrow morning.