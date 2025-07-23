CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 Sunrise, thanks for starting your Wednesday with us.

It’s shaping up to be another warm one out there, so grab your coffee, settle in, and let’s get caught up on the stories making headlines across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

But first we’re remembering a music legend this morning. Ozzy Osbourne, the "Prince of Darkness" himself, has died at the age of 76. Whether you grew up on Black Sabbath or just appreciate a great guitar riff, it might be a good day to queue up your favorite track and raise the volume just a little.

Let’s begin there.

6 Things to Know: Body Found Near Oso Creek Under Investigation, CDC to Provide Measles Outbreak Update

Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

Died Tuesday morning surrounded by family

Rose to fame with Black Sabbath in 1968

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020

Ozzy Osbourne, the British rocker who helped invent heavy metal as the frontman of Black Sabbath, has passed away at the age of 76.

His family says he died Tuesday morning peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Known for his signature voice, wild stage antics, and unforgettable influence on rock music, Osbourne launched his career in 1968 and had massive solo success throughout the 1980s and 90s.

He had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2020. Just weeks ago, he performed a final farewell show with Black Sabbath in England. Fans across the world are paying tribute today.

Body Found Near Oso Creek Under Investigation

Discovered near Ranch View Drive and Thor Drive

Found by passerby behind homes under construction

Cause of death under investigation by medical examiner

Corpus Christi police are investigating after a man's body was found Tuesday evening near Oso Creek on the city’s Southside.

It was discovered just before 7 p.m. near Ranch View Drive and Thor Drive, behind several homes under construction in the Rancho Vista subdivision off Yorktown Boulevard.

Investigators say the cause of death is unknown at this time. The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the investigation.

Frontier Airlines Adding Nonstop Flights to Denver

Flights begin in October

Depart Thursdays, return Sundays

Supported by federal grant and Type B tax funding

Frontier Airlines will soon offer nonstop service between Corpus Christi and Denver starting this October.

The new flight will depart Thursdays and return Sundays, a great option for long weekends or quick business trips.

City leaders say the move could help keep more travelers flying local and bring added growth to the airport. The flight is supported by a federal Small Community Air Service grant and Type B sales tax funding.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Offering Free Smoke Detectors

65 units donated by State Farm Insurance

Request by calling 3-1-1

Installation provided by firefighters

Thanks to a grant from the Insurance Council of Texas, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is giving away 65 free smoke detectors.

To get one, simply call 3-1-1 and schedule your installation, CCFD will come out and install it for you. Another giveaway is already scheduled for October if you miss this round.

FEMA Under Fire Ahead of House Hearing

Hearing scheduled today on disaster response

Resignation of search and rescue chief raises questions

Future of FEMA remains unclear

The House Transportation Committee will hold a hearing today on improving FEMA’s response to major disasters.

It comes just days after the agency’s search and rescue chief resigned over frustrations with how FEMA handled the deadly Hill Country floods.

While some in Washington are calling for restructuring, President Trump has suggested FEMA could be eliminated entirely. FEMA’s acting director is scheduled to testify.

CDC to Provide Measles Outbreak Update

More than 1,300 confirmed cases across 40 jurisdictions

Highest case count since 2000

13% of patients hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release an update today on the recent measles outbreak in the U.S.

There are now more than 1,300 confirmed cases, the highest annual total since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. back in 2000.

The CDC reports that 13% of patients have required hospitalization. Health officials continue to encourage vaccinations, especially ahead of the new school year.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We’ll be back with more updates throughout the morning on KRIS 6 and online at kristv.com.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann