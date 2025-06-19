6 Things to Know: Abbott signs Texas water infrastructure bill, Bay Jammin’ concert, movie night continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann!

Today is Juneteenth, a day of deep meaning and celebration, especially here in Texas, where the holiday began. Juneteenth marks the moment in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to announce the end of slavery, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Now a federal holiday, it’s a time for reflection, unity, and progress.

This morning, we’re following commemorations in Galveston, a major Supreme Court decision, a big water investment for Texas, and a few local events you may want to put on your calendar.

6 Things to Know: Governor Abbott signs sweeping Texas water infrastructure bill, Bay Jammin’ concert and movie night continues

Former President Joe Biden to visit Galveston for Juneteenth observance



Former President to speak at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church

Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in 2021

Galveston is recognized as the birthplace of the holiday

Former President Joe Biden is making a special trip to Galveston, Texas, today to honor Juneteenth. He’s scheduled to visit Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, one of the historic sites linked to the original Juneteenth announcement in 1865. Biden signed legislation in 2021 designating Juneteenth a federal holiday. This visit marks one of the most high-profile presidential acknowledgments of the day since that time.

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors



6–3 decision, split along ideological lines

Law limits medical treatments for transgender youth

Could influence similar laws in over 20 states

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a Tennessee law restricting gender-affirming care for minors. In a 6–3 decision, the conservative majority backed the state's ability to ban certain medical treatments for transgender youths. While the ruling does not apply to states without similar laws, it may set the stage for how courts handle gender-affirming care policies nationwide.

Governor Abbott signs sweeping Texas water infrastructure bill



Senate Bill 7 aims to expand the state’s water supply

Funds will support new sources and pipe replacement

Bill signed in Lubbock

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 7 during a visit to Lubbock, securing major investments in Texas’s water infrastructure. The bill directs funding to expand water supply, create new sources, and upgrade aging systems across the state.

Officials say it’s a key step in preparing Texas for future droughts and population growth.

Community court event at Hopkins Library this Saturday



Court session open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Services include resolving tickets, warrants, and payment plans

Located at 3202 McKinzie Road

If you’ve got an outstanding ticket or need to take care of court business, Community Court is coming to a neighborhood near you.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court will host a special event at Dr. Owen R. Hopkins Library this Saturday. Judges will be available to help residents resolve minor violations, request defensive driving, and more.

Bay Jammin’ concert and movie night continues this week



Live music Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater

“Despicable Me 4” screening Friday after sunset

Free event open to the public

Looking for something fun and free this week? The Bay Jammin’ Music Series continues with live music on Thursday from Nico Little & the North Americans, followed by Raul Ayala at the Cole Park Amphitheater. The Bay Jammin' Cinema Series is followed by a family-friendly movie night on Friday. Despicable Me 4 will be screened after sunset at the Cole Park Amphitheater.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets — and don’t forget the snacks!

Mobile pet food drive Friday in Corpus Christi



8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend Food Bank

Dog and cat food available while supplies last

Four-pet limit per household

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting a mobile pet food distribution this Friday at the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Food will be available for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens — with a limit of four pets per household. Pet owners are asked to leave their animals at home. The distribution runs from 8 to 11 a.m. at 5442 Bear Lane.

Thanks for spending your Juneteenth morning with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We'll continue to bring you updates throughout the day, both on-air and online. Whether you're reflecting on history or just staying cool with some local events, we hope you have a great day out there! As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann