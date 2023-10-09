6 local newspapers purchased by longtime employee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a display of what local journalism is all about, a 20-year employee of a local newspaper in Beeville is now taking over as the owner.

South Texas News Incorporated is independently owned by Beeville local Albert Reynolds. He was referred to as a "Swiss army knife" under the last regime.

His publisher, Dennis Wade, says that the paper will not change things up and continue to follow the same mission.

"We know what our mission is — we're very committed to our mission. We're committed to providing unique, local content that is trustworthy," said Wade.

And some locals absolutely love that the ownership change is staying in-house.

"It's great because they'll keep doing what they've been doing all the time for many years," said reader Timoteo Lopez.

The company Reynolds acquired includes five other county newspapers: Beeville, Goliad, Karnes, Refugio, San Patricio, Live Oak, and McMullen.

But why did Reynolds make the acquisition?

"He loves the business, he loves the team, he loves Beeville being in the community, and he wanted to be a part of it more deeply and financially and put his money where his mouth is," Wade said.

Wade says that a community newspaper is absolutely important.

"A community without a community newspaper is in trouble. That's verifiable. There's a lot of newspaper deserts out there."

Wade says that anytime you support local journalism, you support your community.