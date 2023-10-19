2nd Annual 5K/10K Turtle Trot and Turtle Festival to be held on North Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Sealife Center is hosting its second annual 5k/10k Turtle Trot and Sea Turtle festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Padre Bali Pavilion on North Padre Island.

The facility is made up of a small group of unpaid volunteers who are dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of Gulf Coast Sealife, primarily turtles, but they also assist with other animals.

The race will help raise much needed funds for equipment, tools and medical expenses for the turtles and other animals.

"The winter will be here pretty quick and we can get in the winter anywhere from 100 to 1000 turtles depending on how bad the weather is here. So you know, there is ongoing medical costs for those guys. So it’s just the basic upkeep and care of the animals," Director of Rehabilitation Amanda Terry said.

The 5k is $30 and the 10k is $40 and begins at 8 a.m. Participants can register the day of the event at 7 a.m. or register here. The Turtle Festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m and is free. It includes live music, food trucks, local vendors and kid activities.