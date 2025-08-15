2025 State of the County: Nueces leaders share progress and challenges

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County leaders gathered to brief the community on challenges and successes over the past year during the Nueces 2025 State of the County address.

"This is your county, and it is our commitment to do the best we can in the most transparent way," Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said.

Judge Scott and county commissioners addressed several key issues, including challenges with the forensic audit and county tax rates.

A major concern highlighted during the meeting was the county's reserve funding, which is typically set aside for unexpected costs. According to Judge Scott, the county usually maintains a minimum of $25 million in reserves, but currently only has $14 million.

"We know those challenges are there. We know we have to do something," Judge Scott said.

To address the issue without burdening taxpayers, county officials are planning to sell property, with three locations currently under consideration.

"To help get us to where we need to be and not put that burden on our taxpayers here locally, so we have one potential sale in progress. We have to do some appraisals on some others, but we're gonna be moving forward very quickly to help eliminate this problem," Scott said.

The public was also updated on other ongoing projects, including the demolition of the historical courthouse.

As county officials look ahead, they emphasized their commitment to listening to residents' concerns.

"You can call the county, call the main line, call my office, and we will connect you to who you need to be in contact with," Scott said.

Following Judge Scott’s presentation, Commissioners Mike Pusley, John Marez, and Brent Chesney addressed the ongoing projects in their precincts.

The county shared the following dates for important County events:

Budget Workshop & Proposed Budget Hearing: August 18, 2025 - 9:00am

Tax Rate Ceiling Adoption: August 20, 2025 - 9:00am

Public Hearings on Tax Rate & Budget: September 4, 2025 - 9:00am

Public Hearing & Adoption of the Annual Budget: September 10, 2025-9:00am

