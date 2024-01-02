2024 Beach Parking Permits now available for $12 each

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The new year is finally here and so are the 2024 Beach Parking permits!

"The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to get your Beach Parking Permit and explore our amazing Gulf Coast beaches," stated city officials.

The 2024 Beach Parking Permits are now available at all participating stores for $12 each and are valid from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024.

Permits are required on designated beaches along the gulf. All the proceeds from the beach parking permits are used for the maintenance of our beaches and to employ lifeguards.

Permits are sold year-round at the following locations:



H-E-B Stores (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)

Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center (located in the Water Street Market)

Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (University Services)

Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi City Hall

Circle K Stores (Padre Island & Flour Bluff)

Murphy Oil USA (Alice, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)

Stripes (Padre Island, Flour Bluff and select stores in central Corpus Christi)

6901 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

14526 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

15233 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

9602 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

15302 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

5939 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

For more information, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at 361- 826-3469 or visit their website.

