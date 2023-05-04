2023 Buc Days Wings Overs South Texas Air Show: Blue Angels return to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the most elite and precise flight demonstration squadron in the world, is in town for Buc Days 2023.

Buc Days, Corpus Christi’s longest tradition, will feature the Navy’s precision demonstration flight squadron in the Wings Over South Texas Air Show on the Bayfront May 6 - 7, 2023.

"With the support of amazing sponsors such as Reliant, we will continue to add elements to make the show bigger and better," said Buc Days organizers.

Buc Days is adding more fun to the 2023 Buc Days Wings Over South Texas experience to make it more memorable for the whole family. This year's Air Show will include a Family Fun Zone presented by Coastal Bend Buick/GMC.

The Family Fun Zone will include displays such as an AH-64 Apache, MV-22 Osprey, MH-60 Seahawk, and U.S. Navy interactive displays. Families will have an opportunity to touch and feel the aircraft and meet the pilots within the festival grounds.

Airshow coordination and operational services for the 2023 Buc Days Wings Over South Texas will be provided again by David Schultz Airshows of Clearfield, PA. Schultz Airshows has conducted operations for over 550 airshows since 1994 including regional air shows at Naval Air Station Kingsville, South Padre Island, and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

“At Reliant, we’re proud to join forces with Buc Days for Wings Over South Texas, an incredible experience that includes the Navy Blue Angels and goes beyond other air shows,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant.

“Having worked with the Buccaneer Commission since 2008, we recognize the tremendous impact of the organization’s scholarships, and we’re honored to support their efforts to promote tradition and community pride in the Coastal Bend.”

For more information on the air show, visit the Wings Over South Texas | Buc Days webpage.