CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A special screening of "The PVIL Story: Separate But Equal?" brought together former players, filmmakers and community members to reflect on a team that made Texas history.

Johnny Roland helped lead the Miller Buccaneers to a 1960 state championship, making them the first racially integrated team to win a football state championship in Texas.

"Once a Miller Buc. Always a Miller Buc," Roland said.

1960 Miller Buccaneers celebrated in new documentary about Texas' first integrated state football champions

Roland went on to become one of the most notable NFL players, including earning NFL Rookie of the Year honors, coaching and reaching the Super Bowl.

The film tells the history of the Prairie View Interscholastic League, or PVIL, which provided opportunities for Black athletes during segregation and documents the changing landscape of Texas high school sports.

"It's a story of community and civil rights more than it is a football movie," producer and director Rob Lynch said.

Writer Michael Hurd said the documentary captures more than a championship season.

"We're living in two different societies that rarely interact," Hurd said.

"Some of the men who set the table for them," Hurd said.

Roland reflected on what made that team special, despite the racial tensions surrounding them at the time.

"One guy looked out for the other guy. The other guy looked out for the other guy," Roland said.

"We were all in the same neighborhoods," Roland said.

Organizers say the film is about the stories of the athletes who helped shape Texas history.

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