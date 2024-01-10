12-year-old female arrested for threats of violence toward local school

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A 12-year-old juvenile female was arrested for making terroristic threats to a Corpus Christi Independent School District middle school.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, officials were made aware of a social media post circulating the web that appeared to make threats of violence towards the students and staff of a local middle school.

"Corpus Christi Independent School District’s Police Department has arrested a 12-year-old juvenile female for terroristic threats. The juvenile has been transported to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center for booking," stated Officer Collier in a blotter post.

Authorities said the safety and security of the citizens is their highest priority and will take all threats made toward campuses, students, and staff seriously.

The 12-year-old girl has not been identified nor has the CCISD middle school where the threats were initially made.

If you have any information about threats made to any school, you are urged to contact investigators at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

