1 in 8 people test positive for herpes, but testing isn't widely available

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control estimates one out of every 8 people test positive for herpes, yet testing for this common sexually transmitted infection isn't readily available everywhere.

"It's important for you to know your stats," said Dante Gonzalez, interim director of public health.

Despite being one of the most common STIs, herpes testing can be difficult to find at many public health facilities.

"Herpes is not a reportable condition, so we don't typically test for it," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez explained that a reportable condition is an illness able to cause great harm to the community.

"It's a list that is designated by the state," he said.

Because so many people have already contracted the herpes virus, the state no longer considers it reportable.

"Genital herpes is pretty common in the population," Gonzalez said.

For those seeking testing, clinics like the Coastal Bend Wellness Clinic and Women's, Men and Healthcare Services partner to help make testing more accessible, especially for college students.

Zelda Chacon, director of the health center for Texas A&M Corpus Christi, emphasized the importance of sexual health awareness on campus.

"HSV can remain dormant for years. Which becomes a community health concern," Chacon said.

"Colleges nationwide have a higher level of STD incidents," she said.

Chacon noted that knowing your status and being honest with sexual partners is crucial to stopping the spread. She also mentioned that women get tested for STIs more often, but men are frequently the main carriers.

Resources like STDCheck.com provide anonymous text message notifications to inform partners of potential exposure.

