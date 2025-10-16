Kitchen Cops for the week of October 6th through the 10th

The Perfect Scores
1st And 10 Sports Bar
3403 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 202
Provecho
1715 S. Staples
Mozzafiato
924 S. Staples
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood Dr
Caribbean Kitchen
2710 N Shoreline
Honey Baked Ham & Café
1502 Airline Rd
Hester's Cafe & Coffee Bar – Lamar Park
3812 S. Alameda
Champs South Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd
______________________________________________
Bo Korean BBQ
In case you haven't been, they do things a little differently than a regular restaurant. As you are presented with raw meat and vegetables that you cook yourself on a skillet built into the table, and did I mention that it's all-you-can-eat?
If you'd like to check them out for yourself, they are located at SPID and Airline in the Gulfway Shopping Center.
______________________________________________
Luther Jones Elementary – Cafeteria
7533 Lipes
Dorothy Adkins Middle School – Cafeteria
2402 Ennis Joslin Rd
Little Sprouts Child Development Center
3418 Airline Rd
Jewish Community Council Preschool
750 Everhart
Oak Park Special Emphasis School – Cafeteria
3801 Leopard
Coles High School – Cafeteria
924 Winnebago
Driscoll Middle School – Cafeteria
3501 Kenwood
Mireles Elementary School – Cafeteria
7658 Cimarron Rd
_______________________________________________
The Low Scores
Las Espuelas
1620 S. Padre Island Dr
89
7 Violations Including: Need To Thaw Sausage Properly And Remove Dust And Spider Web From Walls In Front Area Above Tea Machines
Restaurant San Miguel
200 N. Staples
89
6 Violations: Eggs Being Left Out-Room Temperature And Food Stored On The Floor Walk In Cooler.
Pho D'noodle House
3403 S. Padre Island Dr
87
6 Violations: Storing Raw Products Above Ready To Eat Foods And Leaving Chicken Out In Room Temperature.
Taco Rico & Rico's Catering
4102 Greenwood
78
11 Violations: Food With No Cover, Label Or Experation Date, Missing Food Handler Cards, And Dirty Refrigerators.
