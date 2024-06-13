Kitchen Cops for the week of June 3rd through 7th

Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Perfect Scores CC Donuts

5346 Everhart Rd Driftwod Coffee

4703 S Alameda Mc Donald's

2021 Morgan Ave Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 MLK Subway

5127 Weber The Salty Dolphn

15201 Windward Dr Whatburger

7702 SPID ________________________ The B List Bubba's - 89

1921 SPID

7 Violations Burger King - 88

309 IH 37

6 Violations Dat Good Good - 87

917 S Staples

6 Violations ________________________ The Low Scores El Jalisco Grill - 86

1813 Ennis Joslin

8 Violations -Improperly Thawing Meat

-Improperly Storing Chemicals Taqueria Jalisco #3 - 86

10533 SPID

9 Violations -Gnats

-Clean Holding Racks/Vents See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

