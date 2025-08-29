Kitchen Cops for the week of August 18th through 22nd

The Perfect Scores

Asian Café

2233 Airline



Great American Cookie

5488 SPID



Jersey Mike’s

14221 Northwest Blvd



My Favorite Muffin & Bagel Café

6418 S Staples



____________________________________________________________

Tortilleria Guadalajara

10309 Leopard

Locally owned by the Fernandez family according to manager Alex Hernandez who also tells us the name of this place has changed over the years and earned a Kitchen Cops sticker in 2015.

So this is their 2nd one.

According to the health district website, they've been inspecting Taqueria Guadalajara since 20-23.

Hernandez says this place gets crowded at lunchtime and especially on weekends.

Maybe because they've had the same cooks in the kitchen for years...and their wait staff is friendly.

Congratulations, Taquería Guadalajara.

KRIS 6 News

____________________________________________________________



Padre Pizzeria

14493 Spid



Starbucks

4022 Saratoga



Sumo Hibachi Express

1220 Airline



Baskin Robbins Ice Cream

4701 Spid



Firehouse Subs

6418 S Staples



Ice Cream Man Commissary

5901 Ayers



Capt. Levi Shrimp Boat

T-Heads Slip #65



Catholic Charities

615 Oliver

__________________________________________________



The B List

Norma’z Fruit Delights

4737 Kostoryz

7 Violations

87



Los Altos Mexican Restaurant

3310 S Port

8 Violations

85



Global Mixer World Fusion

6201 Spid

7 Violations

85



Thai Sticky Rice

14902 Trinity River

10 Violations

83

