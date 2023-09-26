The history of Folkloric dancing in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate and recognize the American Latino community along with its diverse cultures.

One popular dance rich in history is Folklorico.

Britanny Claramunt has been dancing Folkorico for over 20 years.

She said when she’s dancing she feels a deep connection to her heritage.

"Folkloriko dancing, it is a great opportunity for individuals who want to learn about their heritage but also to remind them where they came from and where their parents came from," Claramunt said.

The folkloric dance is equivalent to the term folk dance in English, it means dance of the people.

This dance aims to reflect the beliefs, spirits, and lifestyles of the people through its movement and music.

This dance can also be found here in the Coastal Bend.

Alcorta’s Folklorica Diamante is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the art of Mexican Folklorico.

Samuel Alcorta is the director of the non-profit.

"When we perform on stage we have or specific footwork called zapateados and when our dancers hit the stage it is just not just making steps it is our connection to our community to our roots," Alcorta said. "Each step has a meaning and a reason behind it and we want to make sure that we are doing the best we can," he said.

The non-profit opened its doors in 1997.

Alcorta said it’s important to preserve the tradition, especially with the Coastal Bend community, and that this dance is much more than just the dancing.

"It is important that our dancers learn those different things and they learn that through the dance, when we are here we are just not learning footwork they are learning culture they are learning history they are learning why a certain step is a certain way," Alcorta said.

"I feel like since is really predominant in the Hispanic culture, I feel like when it comes to folkloric dance it should be really prominent here to really showcase to the individuals in Mexico are doing and continue to do,” Claramunt said.

Alcorta said they aim to share an important message to other generations.

"Our mission is to preserve Mexican Folk dance, for children and adults of all ages not just by studying and learning here but also by presenting to the public,” Alcorta said.

