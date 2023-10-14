Remembering the lasting legacy of Selena

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena Quintanilla is known across the globe as the Queen of Tejano music. The Corpus Christi native has left a lasting impact across the nation and here in her hometown.

Even after her passing, Selena paved the way for many Latino artists across the globe.

All around Corpus Christi, there are pieces of Selena everywhere from murals to her museum to the Mirador de la Flor statue along the Bayfront.

They are all places that people from all over the world come to Corpus Christi to see.

“She was somebody who was unapologetically herself, she was authentic, she was a pocha, she showed me that there was not one right way to be a Latina, Latino, Latinx individual, and so I thought a course using Selena as that cultural bridge was perfect,” Dr. Nate Rodriguez, Associate Professor at San Diego State University, said.

Dr. Nate teaching the first ever Selena course, at San Diego State University. A topic discussed in his course is public memory.

“Students in the class say, ‘I’ve been there’ or ‘I want to go there’ and other people who watch the movies or watch different journalist accounts about Selena will want to go back and visit there,” Dr. Nate, said.

According to Dr. Nate, public memory is tied directly to the tourism industry, which means Selena's landmarks and legacy will continue to bring thousands to the Coastal Bend.

Selena Day is on April 16, on Selena's birthday.

