Elderly woman killed in her South Side home found with plastic bag over her head

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — New details have emerged in the case of a Corpus Christi man accused of killing his 67-year-old mother.

48-year-old Abraham Anzaldua was arrested Thursday night after someone spotted him getting fuel in Odem and contacted the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department. Moments later, another caller spotted him heading toward Sinton. San Patricio County deputies pulled Anzaldua over just south of Sinton.

U.S. Marshals took him into custody for the murder of his mother, 67-year-old Mary Alice Anzaldua. Her body was found Monday afternoon after a house fire at her residence on the 2700 block of Camargo Dr. in Corpus Christi.

On Friday morning, Anzaldua appeared before a magistrate judge. He was charged with capital murder and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday afternoon, KRIS 6 News obtained court documents in the case.

According to the documents, neighbors heard a "loud bang" around 2:45 p.m. Soon after, contractors working on a nearby home noticed the flames and put it out as best they could, until the Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene.

The contractors said a laundry basket full of clothes was in front of the door that led to the house, and it was on fire.

According to the report, arson investigators found there were three points of the fire's origin: the garage, the kitchen and the living room.

Shortly after firefighters extinguished the blaze, they entered the home and breached a locked bedroom door. They found Mary Alice's body in the back bedroom, face down with a pool of blood around her body.

When Corpus Christi police officers arrived, firefighters told them there was a woman inside the house with a possible gunshot wound to the body.

Officers found Mary Alice with a white plastic bag with red handles over her head, and her face appeared to have been bashed with an object. She had massive head trauma. Her clothing and hair were also partially burnt from the fire.

Several CCPD officers were also able to find surveillance video from a nearby home, showing a dark colored Chevy pick-up truck leaving the driveway of Mary Alice's house.

Detectives at the scene interviewed a family member who verified that Abraham Anzaldua lived in the home with his mother.

They said Anzaldua had been "using methamphetamines over the last few months, but it has been particularly bad this past week, as his paranoia was very high. He has been talking to the walls and claiming the government was following him, and that people are after him."

The family member also told detectives that Mary Alice was ready to kick her son out of the house due to his erratic behavior and drug use, but she never got to.

Anzaldua remains in the Nueces County Jail. His bond has been set at $501,000.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News will keep updating was more information comes in.