Nueces County judge providing COVID-19 update as after-holiday testing surges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday Dec. 29 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 in Nueces County and the Omicron variant.

Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez will be joining her.

Topics will include "testing locations, test data and trends, hospital capacity, prevention strategies, and actions residents should take if they suspect they have COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19."

You can watch the update at 5:00 p.m. below.