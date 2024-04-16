Aransas Pass community continues to search for single remaining lemur

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Animal Control is responding to multiple sightings of an animal, identified by its long ringed tail, white belly and yellow eyes.

Lemurs are not native to Texas, or even to the U.S. They are only found on the island of Madagascar, off the eastern coast of Africa and they are known to be extremely aggressive toward humans.

"We were attempting to locate the owner but at this point we don't even know who that is. All we can do is speculate the same as everyone else who's posting on Facebook,” Animal Control Officer Christy Generali said.

Aransas Pass resident Spencer Bell captured the moment and the picture posted on Facebook, showing two lemurs on his front yard. It was a shock to Bell.

"They stayed there between my house and my neighbor's house up until last week when we got that storm that's when they left my neighborhood and started to be seen throughout the city,” Bell said.

As Bell kept up with the lemurs loose in the city, just a few days ago he was told one of the lemurs died.

"They actually can get in a depression so bad that they can die from it. We need to try and catch him,” Bell said.

Animal Control is also trying to find the remaining lemur.

“We would need to locate a rescue to take it for us,” Generali said.

Aransas Pass Animal Control can be reached at (361) 790-0151.