New $6 million facility to be opened at Marker 37

New $6 million entertainment facility to be built on Padre Island

Owner and CEO of Marker 37, Mitchell Kalogridis, addressed some residents concerns about it

Construction is tentatively set to start in December 2024

It was recently announced that a large $6 million entertainment complex will be built just south of Marker 37 Marina on Padre Island. The facility will include multiple amenities such as a rooftop restaurant and bar, eight pickle ball courts, 20 corn hole setups, a splash pad, a giant movie screen, and a beautiful view of the Laguna Madre and Corpus Christi.

Many people are excited about this announcement—especially some local pickle ball players.

KRIS 6 News

"A center of activity where everybody will be able to go. And, not only play pickle ball but it’s got so many other amenities. It’s just gonna be perfect. I think it's going to be very well received by everybody," David Eckenrode said.

There are currently no full pickle ball courts on the island. Players usually just put up nets on basketball courts and play. These people are very happy about the new Marker 37 facility.

However, others have some concerns about the project. Some common concerns are bad traffic because of the construction and tax dollars going up.

"I don’t think it's going to be any worse than any other construction projects going on on the island. We had the Whitecap development that’s going on and you know, coming off of Commodores, that’s rerouted and we just kind of adjust with it," Teri Woods said. "There’s always construction going on. It’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. But, in the end, it’s gonna be pretty fantastic."

Owner and CEO, Mitchell Kalogridis, said that the common concern of Padre Island residents is if their taxes are going to go up because of the construction of this new complex. He said they have not asked the city for any money for the project, and it will not affect people’s tax rates.

“There’s always been a lot of talk and things never come to fruition. So, I think there’s always that skepticism, I’ll believe it when I see it. So, I’m hopeful that this will happen. I think the island needs it," Teri Woods.

Kalogridis said that construction is tentatively set to start in December 2024.

“I think the overall majority of the people on this island are just going to fall in love with this. It’s gonna bring a lot of people. There’s no doubt in my mind," David Eckenrode said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.