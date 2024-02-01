Multiple injuries reported in Idaho crane and building collapse

First responders arrived at the scene of a large building collapse in Idahonear Boise Airport just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a downed crane caused the structural collapse.

According to the Boise Fire Department, about a dozen people were injured. Boise Airport was not impacted. A street near the scene was shut down.

Images seen from a main roadway appeared to show significant damage to the downed structure.

Video shared by Scripps News Boise showed debris from the collapse next to a building with a sign that read "Firehawk Helicopters." Multiple emergency medical vehicles were joined by other police cruisers at the location.

The Boise Fire Department said on social media they had launched search and rescue efforts to assess casualties and determine if anyone was trapped.

An image shared by Heather Watson to Scripps News Boise showed a line of emergency vehicles at the scene along what appeared to be an access road running parallel to the main motorway.

The identities of those injured or how they were treated was not immediately clear after police gave a press conference at around 7 p.m. in Boise.

This story was originally published by Cory Kwan at Scripps News Boise, with additional reporting from Scripps News Staff.

