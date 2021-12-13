Miniature Individual Pecan Pies Will Be A Holiday Hit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With the holiday baking season well underway, you might be struggling with how to get your dessert to stand out from the crowd. That is why we love this recipe for mini individual pecan pies: They feel so rustic and so charming that they are certain to become a classic in your Christmas baking repertoire.

Sprinkles and Sea Salt walks you through the full recipe here. The pecan pie recipe is simple to make and comes together quickly, thanks to the help of refrigerated pie crust. You will also need dark corn syrup, not light.

If you’ve never tried making your pecan pies with dark corn syrup before, you’re missing out. While light corn syrup offers a light sweetness and a slight hint of vanilla to your baked goods, dark corn syrup has a more toasty, robust flavor because it is made with a type of molasses. It will also add color to your recipe. When you are using such few ingredients in your pie (this recipe calls for just eight), it’s really important to make sure that every ingredient you include can do some heavy lifting.

To make these mini individual pecan pies, you will need petite mason jars, like these 8-ounce jars on Amazon. You can use any similar-sized baking dish or ramekin that is safe for the oven. We also like these porcelain soufflé dishes on Amazon that come in a variety of colors. A festive red would complement your Christmas table nicely.

Find the full recipe on Sprinkles and Sea Salt.

You can serve your finished product with a bit of twine tied around the top of the mason jar, as Sprinkles and Salt did, or use a red and black gingham ribbon or similar ribbon for a Christmas feel.

And don’t forget fresh whipped cream! Fresh whipped cream sounds daunting, but it is so easy to make. All you need is heavy whipping cream, confectioner’s sugar (or granulated) and vanilla extract (optional). If you have an immersion blender or hand mixer with a whisk attachment, it’s as simple as can be.

This easy tutorial on hand whipping your own fresh whipped cream from Alison Roman for Bon Appétit shows you just how easy it is.

Adobe

Making the whipped cream yourself is an extra special way to personalize these individual desserts.

Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.