Mercy Seat Ministries struts down the runway to change students lives

Mercy Seat Ministries hosts their first fashion to raise funds to support at-risk students.

Several local businesses chipped in to make the event happen.

It will become an annual event for the non-profit.

On Thursday, Mercy Seat Ministries held their first “Dressing for the Stars” fashion show at what’s known as “The Castle” on Ocean Drive.

“I’m not a model so please pray I don’t fall,” Elena Flores said.

Flores was one of the ladies to volunteer and walk down the runway to show off some local boutiques.

She was a little nervous being a Realtor turned model, but the cause of the show is what drew her in.

“I love kids, I love to do non-profit fundraisers and I feel like it’s going to benefit them and I’m super excited to help out in any way possible,” she said.

That was the goal, to benefit the kids.

Mercy Seat Ministries is a faith-based non-profit that has a mission to help support at-risk middle school students. They’ve held supply drives and gift events for these students, donating what they call are necessities that are taken for granted. With this event they wanted to make a greater impact.

“The whole thought process behind it is “Dressing the Stars.” So, we view the students that we have the privilege of helping, really, as our community stars. And so, by coming together all of our efforts are able to supply those needs in a big way,” Kaylynn Paxson, a board member for the ministries said.

Several business helped sponsor the event as well as local boutiques getting to show off some of their collections.

Mercy Seat Ministries board member Dr. Laurie Turner, who is also a teacher, said people see why children need support.

“I wish we could help more. Our communities grow, but with inflation and unemployment Covid has such a negative impact on our society and our communities. It’s going to take years for some of these families to recoup,” Turner said.

Mercy Seat Ministries doesn’t meet the children they help, to protect their privacy However, they know if a student gets this support, they believe the students will feel loved, motivated and know someone has their back. The children helped have different backgrounds such as some could only have one parent at home, the could be taking part in gang activities, or they can be suffering from depression.

“It’s not easy to see kids go home without food, knowing that there’s needs at home,” Turner said.

A silent auction was also held with the profits not only helping at-risk students, but their siblings as well, who may not be middle school aged.

The hope is that this can become an annual event that they want to grow each year.

