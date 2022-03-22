Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Changed Baby Son Wolf’s Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott originally named their second child together Wolf Webster. However, on March 21, Jenner revealed they had decided to change their newborn son’s name.

The celeb briefly explained the reason behind the change in an Instagram story.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” wrote Jenner. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

However, neither parent has shared the baby’s new name yet. The couple also has not explained whether they will legally change their son’s name or if they will change his full name.

The celebrity pair named their first child, born in 2018, Stormi.

The new baby boy was born on Feb. 2, 2022. The beauty mogul announced her son’s original name, Wolf Webster, on Feb. 11. Jenner uploaded a video to her YouTube channel the same day she announced her baby’s name change titled “To Our Son,” which you can watch below.

The video includes clips from family gatherings and other personal moments during Jenner’s pregnancy and leads up to a glimpse into the baby’s hospital delivery.

“We’re just so excited that Stormi’s going to be a big sister,” Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, said in the video.

“You know this is the best thing to ever for him,” Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, shared in the video. “I see a different person in my son. And you, as a young mother… what a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first, and that is so wonderful. I’m so blessed, and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”

Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy in September 2021 and shared updates with followers. However, on Nov. 5, 2021, when 10 people died at Scott’s Astroworld Festival, she scaled back on pregnancy posts. The rapper and Live Nation Entertainment, which promoted the festival, face multiple lawsuits alleging negligence.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.