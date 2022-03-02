Kohl’s Is Carrying A Draper James Collection From Reese Witherspoon

You probably know Reese Witherspoon as an actress famous for her roles in films like “Legally Blonde” and shows like “Big Little Lies,” but the superstar also has her own production company, book club and clothing line.

Witherspoon’s Draper James brand launched in 2015 with clothing, accessories and home decor meant to evoke the charm of the American South, where Witherspoon grew up. Now, she’s launching a new collection you’ll be able to find at Kohl’s stores.

The new Draper James RSVP collection includes nearly 50 items from cardigans and blouses to bodysuits, blazers, skirts and more. In classic, pretty styles, the sizes range from XS-XXL and prices run between $44-$98.

“Inspired by the casual elegance of garden parties, we’ve curated joyful designs that speak from my heart and belong in every woman’s wardrobe for spring,” Witherspoon said in a press release.

While you can find some Draper James products at other retailers, including Lands End, this is the first time the Draper James brand will be offered at Kohl’s.

Take a look at some of the items you’ll find on Kohl’s website and in stores nationwide:

Bow Strap Midi Dress

Priced at $78 (and on sale for $58.50 at time of publication), this midi dress comes in three sweet springtime patterns: lemon gingham, cherry gingham and kelly green floral. The dress features a square neck, smocked back and bow detail at the shoulders.

Roll Cuff Skinny Jeans

These Roll Cuff Skinny Jeans come in six colors, including bright red, yellow, green and a blue and white gingham print. Priced at $68 (and currently on sale for $51), they are available in sizes 0-16.

Long Denim Skirt

This denim skirt is priced at $58 (on sale at time of publication for $43.50) and comes in small, medium and large. The skirt features a tie waist and measures 47 inches in length, so it hits below or around the knee.

One Shoulder Ruffle Front Dress

Perfect for spring and summer events, this one-shoulder ruffle dress is green with pink flowers. Available in sizes XS-XXL, it is priced at $68 (currently on sale for $51) and features smocking detail and more ruffles at the hem.

You can shop the full Draper James RSVP collection online or in stores now.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.