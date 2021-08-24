KDF-TV will televise "live" all five TAMUK home football games this fall

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M Kingsville football is coming to KDF-TV this fall. The station will broadcast "live" all five home games from Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.

"As a Javelina alumnus, I am very excited to televise Hoggie football," said Alan Harwell, KRIS 6 Sports Director.

"This will give fans who are unable to attend in person a chance to watch the games in the comfort of their own home."

Javelina football TV schedule on KDF

9/11 Western Oregon 7pm

9/25 Texas A&M Commerce 7pm

10/16 Lincoln (California) 7pm

10/30 West Texas A&M 7pm

11/13 Angelo State. 7PM