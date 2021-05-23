Watch
Survey reveals post-pandemic summer family plans

Posted at 3:45 PM, May 23, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next weekend marks Memorial Day, as well as the start of the summer season.

A new survey shows what moms, and kids, want to do (as well as avoid) in the coming months in terms of vacation. It was conducted by Touchstone Research for Jellystone Park.

93 percent of mothers think it's safe to take a vacation, but only 37 percent are comfortable flying in a plane as a means of transportation. Post-pandemic, they are more likely to take road trips, packing up the car or RV.

After being cooped up for a year, the survey shows children rate swimming and water parks as their number one choice for summer fun. Similarly, more mothers are open to camping than staying in hotels as compared to before the pandemic.

Besides splashing around at the pool or beach, other top-rated summer 2021 activities included eating out and going to the movies again.

