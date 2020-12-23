Moderna vaccine makes it way to Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moderna vaccine has finally made it's way to the Nueces County Health Department.

After a long awaited arrival, FedEx brought in the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna just before noon.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the shipment was supposed to get to the Health Department at 10:30 a.m., but a FedEx flight delayed the shipment.

Two boxes were dropped off. One box with auxillery supplies, such as syringes, swabs, needles and alcohol. The second box had the 100 vaccine doses.

"The vaccine box comes frozen, so we’re gonna have 10 vials," said Rodriguez, "Because each vial contains 10 vaccines. So 10 vials , that’s 100 doses."

"This is Christmas for us. I know it’s strange but yes I think the community is going to feel the same way when we open it to the community."

The Moderna vaccine will need to thaw for two and a half hours. Then it will be taken to Robstown at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds where health department staff and other providers will be able to take the first-ever vaccine.

Rodriguez said she hopes to use all one-hundred doses by the end of today.

