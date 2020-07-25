DISH subscribers: how to view our content

If you are a DISH subscriber and unable to access our station on DISH, please visit scrippsviewerinfo.com for more information.

You can also find our local content over-the-air or on your favorite streaming platform.

To watch over-the-air, please rescan your TV to pick up our signal using your antenna. Here's how:

Click the “menu” button on your remote. In the menu, choose “channel setup.” Select antenna or tuner. Start a new scan. If you run into issues, please refer to the product manual that came with your TV or reach out to the manufacturer for additional instructions.

To watch our live newscasts on streaming platforms, search for our station on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other services. You can also download our app to watch our live newscasts or read our content online.

If you have additional questions, please visit scrippsviewerinfo.com.

