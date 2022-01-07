Watch

Actions

Fun Friday: Frosty Friday with the IceRays, other Coastal Bend weekend events

See all your weekend events right here.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 14:26:47-05

The Art Walk Block Party returns Friday in downtown Corpus Christi from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Peoples and Lomax St. featuring live music to local vendors.

It's Frosty Friday which means $4 beers at the American Bank Center as the IceRays take on the New Mexico Wolves. You can get your ticket for $7 online or $10 at the door. The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. And if you can't make it Friday, you can catch the game Saturday for family four pack night, which means you get four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas for $40.

The Spazmatic are hitting the stage tonight at Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown Friday. General admission tickets are $15 dollars. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show starting at 9:00 p.m.

If you're looking for a good laugh, Comics Live will present Jim Holder at Sal's Bronx Pizza Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15. The doors open at 9:00 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.

And the 11th Annual Texas Winter Market is coming to the Aransas Pass Civic Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. From jewelry to crafts, to home decor this market will have a little something for everyone. Admission is $5 or $4 if you take a nonperishable food donation. Admission is good for both days and kids 12 and under free.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.