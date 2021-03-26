Frankie Muniz Welcomes First Child With Wife, Paige

Frankie Muniz just became a dad! The “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks” star has confirmed the arrival of his new baby boy. In an Instagram story, the 35-year-old shared the birth of his son, saying, “I love him so much. I love my wife so much.” He didn’t show his son’s face or reveal his name.

Muniz and his wife, Paige, have endured a long journey in order to be able to welcome their new bundle of joy.

We don’t yet know the baby’s name, but back in January, Muniz teased his fans that he might name his son after one of his famous roles. He tweeted:

We had a great appointment with our baby doc yesterday. Get to meet our son soon. What do you think his name will be? — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) January 31, 2021

And in a video titled “Frankie & Paige Are Having a Baby!” Muniz and his wife shared the exciting news about their upcoming pregnancy and discussed their difficult journey to parenthood.

You can watch the video here:

“We knew that we wanted this, but we were told that our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman,” Paige says in the video. “I am excited to say that we beat the odds.”

In November, the couple shared a video of their gender reveal party, which featured food from Taco Bell and plenty of COVID precautions like mask-wearing. Due to the fact that Paige’s pregnancy was considered high-risk, the couple said they were extra cautious in order to keep mama and baby safe.

In 2018, the Munizes’ house was severely damaged in a freak accident caused by their cats.

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

“This house was our home. We lost everything. We lost things we had since we were children, we lost photos and articles of our proudest moments, letters from our great grandparents that we can’t get back,” writes Paige on the couple’s website. “What’s worse than losing these things, were the people telling us that it could have been worse because we could have lost it all in a fire… or the people that came into our store after it happened to tell us that they read the article and thought it was hilarious. We do have feelings, and they were incredibly hurt by people we don’t even know.”

However, there was a silver lining. Shortly after the terrifying event (which Paige says left her with PTSD), Muniz proposed to her at a lantern release.

In the months following, the pair have rebuilt their home and gone on many adventures together, which they document on their website, FrankieAndPaige. And now, they have welcomed their biggest adventure yet: A newborn baby!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.