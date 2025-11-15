Disney and YouTube reach a deal to bring content back to YouTube TV

Disney reached a new agreement with YouTube Friday to return content from major networks like ESPN and ABC to YouTube TV's subscription service.

"Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day," YouTube said in a social media message Friday.

Disney channels became inaccessible on YouTube TV at the end of October due to unresolved contract disputes. Channels offering content from ESPN, ABC, National Geographic and some college sports went dark on YouTube's platform.

YouTube TV originally said Disney's terms for the deal were too expensive and limiting for its users, and accused Disney of using its content as leverage in negotiations.

Disney countered that it wasn't getting fair rates from YouTube. It said YouTube, which is owned by Google, was “using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.”

The blackout ran for about two weeks.

The companies say their new agreement will extend for multiple years.

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch," the companies said in a joint statement.

“We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”